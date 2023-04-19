NI govt issues payments of almost £9m to EFS participants

Payments totalling nearly £9 million have commenced to Northern Irish farmers participating in the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has announced that payments for claims made in 2022 have started, with over 90% of claims paid on Monday (17 April).

Remaining claims will be processed, and payments issued as soon as possible following validations, the department explained.

The scheme offers participants a 5-year agreement to deliver a range of environmental measures.

The agri-environment scheme has three levels: a Higher Level, a Wider Level, and a Group Level.

Applications which deliver most environmental benefit for the scheme objectives receive priority entry into the scheme.

