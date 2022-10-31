NI lamb price falling short of production costs, union warns

The return Northern Irish farmers are receiving for their lamb is not enough to cover production costs, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned.

An increase is needed to help sustain their farm businesses as the cost-of-living crisis continues or risk 'the sector as a whole'.

Lamb processors have been quoting £5.10 - £5.15 this week, however, they are still only paying up to 21kgs.

The UFU explained that farmers in the province need a return for lambs up to 22kg

The union warned that if the issue was not addressed, it could have a 'severe impact' on local farming businesses.

“Despite retail lamb prices increasing slightly in recent months, farmers are not getting the full benefit of this due to rising production costs," said UFU beef and lamb chair, Pat McKay.

"They are not receiving enough of a return to cover production expenses never mind supporting a home and family."

He added: "It is in everyone’s best interests that NI processors work in a manner that instils confidence in our farmers, showing their support for the primary producer when they are evidently struggling with the increasing cost of production.

"It’s unfair to turn a blind eye to it and expect farmers to absorb the extra costs alone while producing the high-quality lamb processors and consumers expect at the same time."

Live markets have seen an increase in prices over the last few weeks, with the UFU urging farmers to consider all options available to them in order to maximise their returns.

When selecting animals for sale or slaughter, batching animals according to live weight and condition can help generate a better return, the union said.

"The killing percentage for grass-fed lambs has been poor and farmers need to be careful when selecting," Mr McKay added.