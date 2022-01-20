NI minister calls for more responses to agri consultation

Northern Ireland's farming minister Edwin Poots has urged farmers to respond to one of the most significant agricultural consultations in the last 50 years.

NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) launched the Future Agricultural Policy proposals for public consultation last month.

According to DAERA, they seek to create a "profitable, productive, environmentally sustainable and resilient agri-food sector".

It sets out 14 measures and initiatives that are being developed to address the four key outcomes of increased productivity, improved resilience, environmental sustainability and a responsive supply chain.

Speaking about the consultation, Mr Poots said: “This is a pivotal moment in our agricultural history and we have a once in a generation opportunity to forge our own path.

"It is the first time in around 50 years that we have had the freedom to draft policies that take into account Northern Ireland’s unique landscape, history and industry.

“We can only make this transition by working together in the co-development and design of new measures and interventions which better address the needs of Northern Ireland agriculture.”

Consideration of the main issues, policy proposals and design principles is provided in consultation document, which can be viewed online.

DAERA officials are also hosting a number of information sessions during this 8 week consultation period.

The next information sessions will be: 20 January, 7pm-8pm; 28 January, 2pm-3pm; 2 February, 10am-11am

Mr Poots urged people to respond to the consultation: “The public consultation is open until 15 February 2022. Views are welcome from all sectors, age-groups, organisations and individuals.

"We want to hear from people with an interest in agriculture, the environment, rural affairs or food production.

"Consultation responses will be used to inform the development of agricultural policy to develop a future sustainable agricultural industry.”