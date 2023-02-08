NI pig producers can now apply for new £1.6m support scheme

NI pig producers who have been financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs will receive a boost as a new support scheme opens today.

The £1.6 million Department of Agriculture (DAERA) scheme opens for pig producers to apply for until the deadline of 21 February.

The funding will help cover the financial losses farmers have endured over the past number of months due to market volatility and soaring input costs.

Responding, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said the scheme was a 'much-needed boost' for the crisis-hit sector.

“The opening of DAERA’s pig support scheme today will be well received by our members," said UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan.

"Although the support scheme will not be enough to cover all the losses incurred for pig producers, it will help with cashflow supporting both our family farms and the Northern Ireland pork industry.

“The UFU lobbied continuously to get this funding secured and we thank DAERA for taking our concerns on board and rolling out the scheme."

The closing date for applications is Tuesday 21 February 2023.

It follows news that an eagerly-awaited report by Defra on its review of the pork supply chain could be released ‘very soon’.

More than 300 people had responded to the consultation on contractual relations in the UK pig supply chain, which was launched last autumn.