NI pig producers encouraged to apply for Covid support

Pig producers in Northern Ireland affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are being urged to apply to a support package worth £1.7 million.

More funds have been allocated to the region's embattled pig sector, which saw a significant fall in the price producers received for cull sows from May 2020.

The funding is available to 185 pig producers, who will need to submit an application online to offset their loss.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has paid out over £23.5m to impacted farming businesses of all sectors.

Now the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is encouraging pig producers who sold sows during the pandemic to submit their application before the 12 August deadline.

UFU pork and bacon chairman Glenn Cuddy said: “The news of further Covid-19 support for our pig producers affected by the pandemic was well received.

"To ensure that those who need it benefit, I’m urging pig producers who sold sows during the pandemic to apply online or contact DAERA if they think they are eligible to apply.

"It’s so important that they make the application a priority as it is a very short window with the deadline being midnight on 12 August."

Announcing the scheme, farming minister Edwin Poots said: “I met with stakeholders including the UFU and I am grateful to them for their input and providing evidence of verifiable losses that supported the successful development of these schemes.

“Those who are eligible for the scheme have received a letter inviting them to apply, and I would encourage them to so before the closing date of 12 August 2021."