NI pig sector welcomes new £1.6 million support package

The Northern Irish pig sector has welcomed a new £1.6 million support package for farmers reeling from the effects of surging input costs.

The funding package has been announced for pig producers who have been impacted by increased feed costs and weakened markets.

Northern Ireland's Department for Agriculture (DAERA) said the scheme would be targeted at 'financially impacted' producers.

It comes against the backdrop of low pig prices, increasing feed costs, volatile markets and ongoing issues with getting pigs moved off the farm for slaughter.

A DAERA spokesperson said: "The scheme is targeted at pig producers who have been financially impacted by the effects of increasing input costs.

"Further details on the scheme, including eligibility criteria and payment mechanisms will be announced in the coming weeks."

Responding, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said it would be a 'huge relief 'to pig producers to learn of the new support for the sector.

“Our pig farmers endured hefty increases to input costs including feed and energy, and were struggling to absorb the extra expense," said UFU pork and bacon chair, Edgar Carson.

"The market price for pigs was too slow to react and the return they were receiving was simply not enough to cover production costs never mind keep a business afloat and support a home.

"Although the support will not be enough to cover all the losses incurred, it will be very beneficial for cashflow providing support to many businesses and farm families.”