NI pupils to put creative flare to test with new farming competition

School pupils across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to put their creative flare to the test in this year’s ‘farming through the seasons’ schools’ competition.

The competition, by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), aims to showcase the importance of food production and farming in the province.

Pupils will learn more about how farmers work 365 days of the year throughout the various seasons to produce nutritious, high-quality produce.

The competition is open to all playgroups, nursery, primary, and special schools.

Commenting on its launch, UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “Every year the judges are astonished by the creativity and standard of entries received.

"I would encourage all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools to participate in what is a very worthwhile competition.

"It provides the opportunity for pupils to express their creativity while learning about one of the most important sectors in NI.”

Entry forms have been sent electronically to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools, Mr Irvine added.

Schools’ competition templates are available online, with further details for this year’s event.

The closing date for entries is Friday 24 March 2023.

What does the competition entail?

The UFU's competition is split into five sections:

• Foundation level (Nursery, pre-school and playgroups): “Farming through the seasons”. Pupils should decorate the image.

• Foundation level (P1 and P2): “Farming through the seasons”. Pupils should decorate the image.

• Key Stage 1 (P3 and P4): “Farming through the seasons” photographic competition’. This can be emailed (lhawkes@ufuhq.com), or an original copy can be posted to UFU headquarters.

• Key Stage 2 (P5-P7): "Farming through the seasons” poem. Pupils should create a quatern poem (16-lines consisting of four quatrains) that highlights farming through the seasons.

• Special schools: Pupils may enter any section of the competition.