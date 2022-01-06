NI records largest pig population in ten years

Northern Ireland has recorded its largest pig population in ten years, with latest figures showing a healthy increase in numbers.

The figures, published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), report a 5% boost in pig numbers in the year to June 2021.

At 716,800 head, this is the largest pig population in Northern Ireland on record covering the last decade.

There was also a sizeable 8 percent increase in the breeding herd, with numbers reaching 58,000 head, DAERA said.

The growth in the NI pig population means the UK population figure is now higher than the original estimate published back in October.

The UK pig population in June is now reported as 5.32 million head, with a breeding herd of 503,000, including maiden gilts.

The total pig number is about 5% higher than last year, while the breeding pig population is virtually unchanged from 2020.

Looking at the figures, AHDB senior analyst Bethan Wilkins noted that at 716,800 head, this was the largest population on record covering the last ten years.

"As in the rest of the UK, the strong pig population figures come despite high feed prices throughout 2020," she added.

"There are expectations that the UK breeding herd will have gone into contraction in the latter part of the year, though official data supporting this is lacking so far."