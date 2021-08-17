NI's Environmental Farming Scheme reopens for applications

Northern Ireland's Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) has reopened for applications, allowing farmers to choose from a range of options to create environmental benefit on their farms.

The fifth intake includes a range of arable options which are designed to enhance the biodiversity value of farms with minimal impact on cropping rotations or management.

EFS options which will benefit birds and pollinator species in particular include provision of a winter feeding crop for wild birds, retention of winter stubbles and the creation of pollinator margins and sowing these out with either a pollen and nectar or an annual wildflower mix.

Other options, which involve less input, include the creation of 6 metre arable margins and either leaving these cultivated but uncropped or sowing them out with a rough grass mix.

Insect and bird populations on farms can be boosted through the provision of winter feed crops for wild birds or simply retaining fields in stubble over the winter.

NI's farming minister Edwin Poots announced the scheme's reopening on a visit to a County Down farm to see first-hand what can be achieved through it.

Farmer Cecil Nelson has participated in agri-environment schemes for a number of years, working closely with his local RSPB conservation officer Mark McCormick.

By managing hedgerows, leaving stubble fields over the winter and growing a winter feeding crops for birds, he has achieved a 100% increase in the endangered yellowhammer bird population on his farm over the last 10 years.

This mixed arable farm has also been participating in the RSPB led EFS Farmland Birds Group project and now also has a breeding pair of long-eared owls through participation in EFS.

Minister Poots said “The Nelson’s farm demonstrates just what can be achieved by doing the right things in the right places to help biodiversity.

"If we all do a little to support nature on our farms it will make a big difference.”

Applications can only be made online but help is available through the EFS Helpline number 0300 200 7842.

Applications must be submitted online before midnight on Friday 10 September 2021.