NI sheep farmers 'frustrated' at lack of future schemes for the sector

Sheep producers in Northern Ireland have slammed the local government's lack of progress in announcing future sheep schemes.

The NI Sheep Task Force said farmers in the province were 'worse off' than their counterparts in the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland in terms of support.

Sheep farming is a key part of the Northern Irish agricultural economy and a key element in countryside management to benefit the environment.

A task force was set up by the industry to look at ways to maintain viability and improve productivity within the sheep sector.

A report was conducted and has now been with NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) for some time, setting out ways to maintain the viability of the sheep sector.

But the Sheep Task Force said a lack of progress in discussing sheep support schemes "flies in the face of encouragement for the industry which has produced suggestions to create a sustainable future".

Responding, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the Northern Irish sheep sector "want to see action" on the matter.

“What we do know is that farmers deserve better for the effort they have put into the task force report," said UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan.

"We now have political structures back in place at Stormont so let’s see action."

Under DAERA plans, other livestock sector schemes have been created to boost payments in return for improvements that will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, no scheme has been developed for the sheep industry. The task force report sets out the potential for improved sheep genetics to make the sector more competitive.

“Sheep farming is difficult even at the best of times regarding profitability," said Mr McLenaghan.

"The industry, through the task force, has been proactive and willing to co-design meaningful support measures for an industry that is a vital part of the economic and environmental mix of agriculture.

"We look forward to sitting down with DAERA to progress the real gains that the report sets out for the sheep sector”.