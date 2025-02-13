NI sheep sector calls for urgent support as ewe numbers fall

The Northern Irish sheep sector has called for urgent support following the release of figures showing a substantial drop in ewe numbers.

The Department of Agriculture's (DAERA) agricultural census 2024 shows a fall of 4.4%, or 43,000 head, in ewes compared to the previous year.

At the end of 2024, the NI Sheep Taskforce engaged in meetings with DAERA's policy team about the need for more support for the sector.

However, despite agreement of a new sheep focused co-design group via the Agricultural Policy Stakeholder Group Forum, there has been no further development.

Sheep enterprises have one of the lowest incomes of any agricultural sector in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) warned that, without direct support, these businesses would 'simply not be viable.'

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy said: "DAERA have cited a lack of staffing resources as to why they cannot progress with sheep support at this time, but this is not good enough.

"DAERA have a responsibility to support all farmers and yet, our sheep producers have been completely left out of the new sustainable agriculture programme and are set to lose 17% of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall.

The NI Sheep Taskforce is calling for new support that includes genetics-based improvements to reduce emissions and enhanced animal health and welfare measures.

Sustainable land management and biodiversity initiatives, and targeted capital investment for sheep enterprises, are also needed.

Mr Cuddy accused the government of "stalling the sustainable development of the industry", as well as "putting the livelihoods of local farmers at risk".

He warned: "Sheep farmers in NI are currently at a competitive disadvantage compared to their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, where farmers receive up to €20 per ewe through government-backed schemes. It’s not sustainable.

“We urge DAERA to prioritise the implementation of targeted sheep support measures before our sheep farmers are put under even more financial strain, impacting the entire sector.

"The UFU and the NI Sheep Taskforce remain ready to work collaboratively to develop solutions that align with sustainability goals,” he concluded.