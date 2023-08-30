NI soil health scheme deadline closes tomorrow as farmers urged to apply

Northern Irish farmers located in zone two of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme have just one day left to apply to it or risk losing out on future payments.

The objective of the scheme is to test all, or the vast majority, of the 700,000 fields used for farming in Northern Ireland, in order to help farmers manage their nutrient applications.

If farmers in zone two do not register, they will fall short of the eligibility criteria which must be met to receive future agriculture support payments.

These include the Farm Sustainability Payment, Beef Sustainability Scheme and Farming With Nature Scheme.

The three new payments will be significant income streams for farmers going forward, replacing the majority of support currently offered by the BPS.

This year, zone two of the scheme invites registrations from farm businesses across Fermanagh, the west of County Armagh and South Tyrone. The deadline is tomorrow (31 August).

To date over 6,000 farmers in zone one have received soil analysis results for their farms, including pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg) and sulphur (S), together with crop specific lime and fertilizer recommendations.

Katrina Godfrey, DAERA permanent secretary, has encouraged farmers to register: “We have seen good interest in the scheme so far, however the deadline will not be extended beyond 31 August.

"I urge all farm businesses within zone 2 to register at their earliest opportunity and not miss out on participation in this important scheme which aims to improve sustainability and efficiency in the farming sector.

"It is also important for farmers to note that participation in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will be a condition for future Farm Sustainability Payments, which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme.”

The scheme, delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), is being rolled out in stages using a zonal approach over the next four years and farmers from other zones will be contacted to apply at a later date.

It will see NI setting a high standard as the first region to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, below and above ground carbon stocks, helping to improve water quality and the progression towards climate change targets.

However, data released by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) shows that just over 60% of farmers in these areas have not yet applied.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said this was 'extremely worrying': “I do not want any of our members to lose this essential support because they missed the deadline for the soil scheme," said president David Brown.

"If farmers in zone two do not apply, it will also put them a step behind those who do. This new scheme will have massive benefits for farm businesses as well as delivering for the environment."

Farmers in zone two can register to the scheme by logging on to DAERA's online services website.