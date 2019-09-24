NI upland farmers urged to apply for Peak District tour

Northern Irish farmers will look at innovative approaches to managing the uplands with livestock

Northern Irish farmers have been given the opportunity to travel to the Peak District to learn about innovative approaches to upland farming.

Th two-day study tour will focus on moorland management and grazing livestock to help maintain upland habitats.

Spearheaded by NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA), it will include visits to several progressive upland farms where grazing is fundamental to the management of the uplands.

The areas of innovation studied will include managing uplands primarily with grazing livestock, benefits of mixed grazing and the re-introduction of winter grazing onto upland areas.







It will also look at different heather management techniques followed by grazing to maintain habitat condition and the use of virtual fencing to assist with the management of large upland areas.

The group will leave from Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning 15 October and return the following day.

Applications for the tour must come from farm businesses actively farming in upland areas.

Sixteen places are available and these will be allocated on a competitive basis.

The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, which is part of the NI Rural Development Programme and part funded by the EU, will cover the costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel and meals.

Applications opened on 18 September and close at 4.00pm on Tuesday 1 October.