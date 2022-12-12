Nicholas Saphir reappointed chair of AHDB for 12 months

Nicholas Saphir has been reappointed as chair of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) for twelve months.

The reappointment will run from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Appointments to the board of the AHDB are made by Defra Ministers, with the approval of Ministers in the Scottish government, Welsh government and Northern Ireland Executive.

Mr Saphir said the AHDB had a 'vital role' to play in helping levy payers meet the challenges that lie ahead.

"The organisation has been through a radical period of change including delivering better value and more targeted services, which levy payers have highlighted as priorities," he said.

“The recent launch of the new strategies for the Beef & Lamb, Cereals and Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork sectors underpin our commitment to listen and deliver.

"I look forward to leading the next stage of the journey in facing up to the challenges and helping levy payers take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

AHDB chief executive, Tim Rycroft added: “Nicholas’ agricultural and commercial experience has been invaluable in helping me restructure and re-focus of the AHDB to deliver better value.

"The AHDB team and I are looking forward to continuing working with him on the next stage of that journey.”