Nigel Farage descries lack of 'proper milk' in hotels

Nigel Farage has said he wants 'proper milk' after he was left annoyed with the plant-based and reduced fat options in his hotel fridge in London.

In a video posted on social media, the Reform UK leader looked at the dairy options included in his room at a 'smart' hotel in the capital.

“I’ve got a cup of coffee. I want some milk. Let’s have a look," the MP for Clacton said in the clip.

The video panned over the different options available in the room, with cards explaining what they are.

Mr Farage then went through the choice: “We’ve got semi-skimmed. I don’t like that. Oat milk – what on earth’s that when it’s at home? Almond milk.”

He concluded: “I want proper bloody milk, not left wing options. Proper milk. What’s wrong with me asking for that?”

Meanwhile, an ongoing industry campaign is aiming to underscore the affordability of milk, and its health benefits, to students.

'Milk Every Moment', launched by AHDB in the summer for three years, also seeks to dispel myths by providing evidence-based information about milk’s benefits, such as its high protein content.

Other key messages will highlight milk as a natural source of high-quality protein, which supports muscle growth and maintenance, and its calcium content.