Nine cows gifted to farmer after dog attack killed his

Nine Highland cows have been gifted to a Dorset farmer following the death of his pregnant cow, an incident which triggered a UK-wide campaign to keep dogs on leads when near livestock.

The Gladis Law campaign was started by Cameron Farquharson following a recent dog attack which killed his pregnant Highland cow.

Gladis had been grazing at Eggardon Hill near Bridport when she was chased to death on the evening of 26 May.

Mr Farquharson said at the time of the attack that it 'should never have happened' as it was an 'act of complete negligence'.

The farmer's campaign has drummed up support and attention from the public, the farming community, the MP for West Dorset and from faming minister Victoria Prentis.

And now in another show of support, Mr Farquharson received last week nine Highland cows from fellow farmer Stan Sadler, who was devastated after reading his plight.

The new herd consists of three cows, three calves, two heifers and a bull. Mr Farquharson said the gift was 'amazing' to himself and his family.

"When I received a call and was offered these cows, it reduced me and my family to tears, and was overwhelmed by the gesture," he added.

Mr Sadler, who farms in Scotland, told Bridport News that the story 'really resonated' with him.

"Bringing up my own animals I could completely identify with the man's loss," the farmer told the paper.

"I wanted to do something to support him as I was overcome by the need to try to track him down, make contact and explain my circumstances."

And thanks to the public’s support and backing from ministers and MPs, Gladis Law could now become a reality.

Mr Farquharson said: “I could never have anticipated the response we’ve had from the public and members of parliament.

"People have even asked if they can donate money to help us. Although we really appreciate the gesture, losing Gladis and her calf was such a dark time for me and my family.

"We felt it was only right to redirect these generous offers to charities helping other people in similar situations."

Those who want to support the campaign can still add their signature to the online petition.