Nine in 10 farmers say sustainability work goes unrecognised

Nearly all farmers believe their sustainability work is being ignored, despite widespread action already taking place on farms across the UK.

New research shows 92% of farmers feel their efforts to operate more sustainably go unrecognised by the wider food supply chain.

The findings raise concerns over how future environmental targets and policy-led change can be delivered if farmers feel increasingly disconnected from decision-makers.

The results come from Pinstone Pulse, a new insight tracker launched by specialist PR and communications agency Pinstone.

Despite frustration over a lack of recognition, the report suggests farmers remain willing to adapt. Around 61% said they would make significant changes to how their businesses operate, while already implementing an average of eight sustainable practices on farm.

Catherine Linch, managing director at Pinstone, warned that on-farm progress risks being overlooked, widening the gap between farmers, policymakers and the supply chain.

“We know sustainability expectations are increasing, but… what’s being delivered on-farm is often overlooked,” she said.

The report identified major barriers to further progress, including conflicting policies, the cost of adopting new practices and the use of jargon around sustainability, with certain terms proving polarising.

“Definitions and policies have become broader and more fragmented, creating expectations that are difficult for farmers to plan and invest against,” Mrs Linch explained.

She added that clearer communication is essential if farmers are to feel involved rather than excluded from the sustainability debate.

“The findings also highlight how important language is… so they feel part of the conversation,” she said.

One of the strongest messages from the research is that farmers are not opposed to change itself, but to being asked to change without proper understanding or support.

“Farmers aren’t resistant to change; they’re resistant to being asked to change if they don’t feel that ‘ask’ is coming from a place of understanding,” Mrs Linch said.

That lack of recognition is also reflected in low levels of trust.

The report found that 85% of farmers would go further to run a more sustainable business with the right financial backing, but confidence in government remains particularly weak.

Just 5% of farmers said they trust the government as a credible voice on sustainability, raising questions over how effectively policy-driven change can be achieved.

“The message from farmers is clear – sustainability is already happening on-farm, but it’ll only accelerate if policy makers and the supply chain build greater trust,” Mrs Linch said.

Without stronger economic incentives and clearer engagement, the report suggests progress could stall despite farmers’ readiness to act.