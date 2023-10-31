Nine-year-old painstaklingly restores 1940s vintage tractor

A nine-year-old has painstakingly restored a 1947 David Brown Cropmaster, with his efforts to be showcased at an upcoming vintage tractor show.

Buddy Antcliff has well and truly been bitten by the vintage tractor bug, after himself and grandad Steve Lyne restored the 1940s-era tractor.

Buddy's mother, Rachel Anticliff said: “His grandad is a fanatic of classic tractors, and ever since Buddy was tiny he has always shown an interest in helping him on the farm and in his workshop.

“We don’t really see him at the weekend, as he stays with his grandad from Friday night until Sunday night – they have a very good bond and they do up all sorts of things."

Buddy was gifted a vintage tractor of his own to restore from Michael Hart, a long-time supporter of the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show and friend of his grandad.

Buddy’s efforts will be on show at the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show

“Michael had to give up his storage and needed to find a new home for some bits; he knew Buddy was interested in tractors and enjoyed tinkering in the workshop with grandad, so he donated it,” explained Mrs Antcliff.

“Michael is also very conscious about supporting and encouraging the next generation of tractor restorers.

“That was last year; they went to collect it from his farm and Buddy has been painstakingly taking it apart and putting it back together. It didn’t run at all, so they have stripped it down to the bare bones.

Buddy and his grandad Steve Lyne restored the 1940s-era tractor

"He had the tyres for his Christmas present, and now it runs and can be driven.”

Buddy’s efforts will be on show at the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show this year.

He has also just joined the David Brown Tractor Club, and hopes to be able to join their stand at the show.

Mrs Anticliff said: “He is also planning to display pictures from the restoration, from finding it in the field to the finished product.”

Buddy is already onto his next project, with his mum saying: “He has been given two Wheel Horse tractors, and he plans to make one good one, out of the two, so he’s in the process of stripping those down."