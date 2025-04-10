No 10 resists calls for formal 'buy British' campaign amid Trump tariffs

The Labour government has stopped short of endorsing a formal "buy British" campaign in response to President Trump’s tariffs.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said the UK remains “an open-trading nation” and that the government would not dictate where people should shop.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves echoed this sentiment in parliament, describing such a campaign as “inward-looking” and “not the way forward”.

It followed calls from the Liberal Democrats to boost support for British goods, including buying more from farmers, after the US government announced global tariffs, including 10% for the UK.

Ministers are still said to be reviewing government procurement rules, with the aim of giving British firms a competitive edge when bidding for public sector contracts.

But Ms Reeves said that "ratcheting up barriers to trade, ratcheting up tariffs will not be in our country's interests, whether that's in inflation or indeed for supply chains".

"In terms of buying British, I think everyone will make their own decisions," the chancellor told parliament.

"What we don't want to see is a trade war, with Britain becoming inward-looking, because if every country in the world decided that they only wanted to buy things produced in their country, that is not a good way forward."

The prime minister’s official spokesman also dismissed the idea of a formal buy British campaign but emphasised that the government “will always support British producers and manufacturers.”

The United States is the largest market for British agri-food products outside of the European Union.

In 2024, the UK exported over 430,000 tonnes of food, beverages, and live animals to the US, valued at nearly £2.6 billion.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said President Trump's announcement of tariffs earlier this month was "a challenge for the UK and for agriculture".

He said: “We are working in genuine partnership with government and sharing our expertise on this to ensure, if there is any market disruption, we can respond swiftly.

“The US is the largest market for British agri-food products outside of the EU and our farmers are proud to supply high quality, authentic, and unique British meats and cheeses to American consumers."