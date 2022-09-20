No change in this year's Basic Payment Scheme rates

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlement rates for 2022 will remain the same as last year, the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has confirmed.

For this year, BPS payment rates for England are set in Sterling, and they will be the same rates as 2021.

The rates are: Non-SA £233.30 per ha; SDA £231.60 per ha; Moorland £64.00 per ha, the RPA confirmed on Tuesday (20 September).

From this year, payments are going to be made in two instalments each year for the remainder of the agricultural transition period to help farmers with their cashflow.

Around 50% of the overall payment amounting to over £679m was issued in the summer, with the remaining balance expected to land in bank accounts from December.

The RPA urged farmers to sign into the Rural Payments service to check their details are up to date, including email, mailing address and bank account details.

The agency can be contacted via ruralpayments@defra.gov.uk and its phone number 03000 200 301, open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm.