No Falls Week campaign highlights deadly risks facing farm workers

Falls from height continue to kill more workers in Britain than any other workplace accident, with farming remaining one of the country’s deadliest industries, new safety figures reveal.

As No Falls Week 2026 gets underway, employers are being urged to take workplace fall risks more seriously amid warnings that many incidents could be prevented through better awareness, training and safer working practices.

The annual campaign, organised by the No Falls Foundation, brings together businesses across the UK to raise awareness around falls in the workplace and improve safety standards.

More than 5,000 organisations took part in last year’s campaign, which provides practical resources including toolbox talks, posters and case studies focused on reducing workplace accidents.

According to Health and Safety Executive figures, 35 workers died following falls from height during 2024/25, accounting for more than a quarter of all workplace fatalities in Great Britain.

Falls from height caused more deaths than any other type of workplace accident, ahead of incidents involving vehicles, moving machinery and collapsing structures.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded 23 workplace deaths during the same period, making it the second deadliest industry sector in Britain after construction.

The figures reflect the dangers associated with working at height, heavy machinery, uneven ground and isolated working conditions commonly found across farms and rural businesses.

Safety experts warn that everyday tasks involving ladders, grain stores, livestock buildings, machinery maintenance and slippery concrete yards can quickly become dangerous if risks are not properly managed.

But serious falls are only part of the picture.

Slips, trips and falls on the same level remain the leading cause of non-fatal workplace injuries across Britain, accounting for 30% of all reported non-fatal incidents during 2024/25.

Safety specialists believe the true number is likely to be far higher because many injuries are never formally reported.

Construction, transport, warehousing, hospitality and retail were all identified among the sectors with above-average injury rates, while slips and falls also remain a major issue in healthcare workplaces.

Experts warned that hazards such as wet floors, trailing cables, poor lighting and obstructed walkways continue to cause injuries across a wide range of industries.

The economic cost of workplace injuries also remains significant.

Across all forms of workplace injury and work-related ill health, the annual cost to Great Britain was estimated at £22.9 billion in 2023/24.

Non-fatal workplace injuries alone led to 4.4 million lost working days during 2024/25, with the average injury resulting in almost a week away from work.

The Health and Safety Executive has also estimated slips and trips cost employers hundreds of millions of pounds every year through lost productivity, staff absence and associated business costs.

Safety and training provider SSG said employers needed to focus not only on identifying risks but also ensuring workers had the knowledge and competence to avoid them.

As part of No Falls Week, the organisation is making its “Slips and trips” toolbox talk freely available to help businesses improve workplace safety awareness.

With agriculture continuing to rank among Britain’s most dangerous industries, safety organisations say improving awareness around slips, trips and working at height remains critical to preventing avoidable injuries and deaths.