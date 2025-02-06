No Farmers, No Food announces partnership with Love British Food

Campaign groups Love British Food and No Farmers, No Food have announced a partnership dedicated to promoting the British farming industry.

Together, the groups say they will champion initiatives to ensure British food is the primary choice in public institutions.

Currently, the government pledges to source at least 50% of British food in the public sector, but the partnership seeks a higher commitment than this.

Fairer supermarket pricing will also be pushed for, to 'reflect the true value of our farmers' hard work', as well as an end to 'misleading labelling' on food products.

James Melville, founder of No Farmers, No Food, said the new partnership would campaign to improve supply chains at a fair price for farmers.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with Love British Food who are a brilliant campaign organisation that champions all that is great about British food.

"This is a perfect fit for a hugely exciting and productive collaboration. British farmers are facing huge pressures on a number of different fronts.

"We will continue to support farmers and amplify the concerns in the farming industry and rural communities and at the same time, showcase the importance and benefits of British farm food."

Other campaign goals including pushing for legislation requiring at least 65% of a product's ingredients to be British for it to be labelled as such.

The partnership also seeks to ensure secure funding to incentivise farmers to produce more pulses, fruit and vegetables, alongside maintaining the nation's meat and dairy supply.

Charles Goadby, a No Farmers, No food steering group member, said honesty, transparency and trust must be brought back into the UK food supply chain.

He said: "Let us ensure that we are able to continue to do so, increasing and protecting our self sufficiency and food security and delivering what the British public have consistently called for.

"Let us ensure that our schools, hospitals and public sector caterers use British and locally sourced produce wherever possible, delivering the freshest and most nutritious and sustainable meals available."

Alexia Robinson, CEO Love British Food added: "This partnership amplifies our impact across the country and aligns our ground initiatives with a strong social media presence.

"I’m so happy to contribute actively on the NFNF Steering Group alongside respected farmers.”