No grounds for significant rent increases this autumn, TFA warns

There are no grounds for significant rent increases being sought by landlords this autumn, the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has warned.

The body said it was aware of a considerable number of rent review negotiations this autumn, with others due to come to fruition in early 2025.

Some landlords' agents 'continue to be bullish' about where they saw levels of rent, the organisation added.

However, it pointed to Defra's Farm Business Income Forecast which 'tells a different story', as most types of farms were likely to see huge reductions in their incomes.

The TFA said it was also aware that a number of rental disputes were now subject to arbitration proceedings.

The body said: "It has been disappointing to see some landlords’ agents providing very little information within the arbitration process including statements of case which lack any sensible basis upon which to assess the correct level of rent for a holding.

"With budgetary evidence being a key plank of rent reviews under Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 tenancies, it is noticeable that landlords’ agents are reluctant to provide any budgetary evidence and, where they do, the figures being used are devoid of reality."

The TFA recommended tenant farmers to stay in close touch with TFA advisers in negotiating their rents.