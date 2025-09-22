No topic off limits as NFU Shed Talks tackles farming's toughest issues

From succession worries to mental wellbeing, no topic was off limits as farmers gathered in Nottinghamshire for the second NFU Shed Talks LIVE – an evening of candid conversation and practical insight into farming's challenges.

The event, held on 18 September at a local farm, was chaired by NFU President Tom Bradshaw and focused on resilience in its many forms – from business strategy and succession planning to mental health and adapting to change.

Attendees heard directly from farming families who spoke openly about life on the land across generations. Richard and Bizza Walters from Warwickshire, alongside Nottinghamshire farmers Chris and Oliver Collingham, shared personal experiences of navigating succession, balancing tradition with innovation and keeping businesses viable in a changing industry.

The keynote session featured Hannah Jackson – better known as the Red Shepherdess – who discussed her unconventional journey into farming.

Coming from a non-agricultural background, she spoke about the lessons she has learned on mental wellbeing, confidence and the importance of supportive networks.

“What I’ve learned since I first stepped into farming is that resilience is not just about pushing through – it’s about being honest, asking for help and surrounding yourself with the people who truly understand,” she said.

Jackson added that Shed Talks highlighted “how powerful it is when farmers open up, share their stories and realise they’re not alone.”

The evening concluded with the Community Café, where attendees were able to meet NFU policy experts, ask questions and strengthen peer-to-peer connections.

Confidence levels among British farmers have been hit hard in recent years, with rising input costs, volatile markets and policy uncertainty leaving many questioning the future viability of their businesses.

That backdrop made the Shed Talks event especially timely, offering both solidarity and practical ideas to help farmers plan ahead.

Speaking afterwards, Tom Bradshaw stressed the importance of resilience across the sector. “We know that farmer confidence is at an all-time low, and concerns around succession and the family farm tax are adding further strain. But events like Shed Talks show the strength of our community,” he said.

Bradshaw emphasised that when farmers come together to discuss everything from managing mental health to embracing innovation, they build “the confidence to invest in the future”.

He also highlighted farming’s vital role in food security, reminding the audience that “we are an island of more than 70 million people and British farming has a vital role to play.”

Jackson closed with a reminder that resilience and wellbeing go hand in hand. “With all the pressures facing farmers, awareness of the importance of good mental health and how we must take care of ourselves and each other is not optional – it is part of what keeps us going,” she said.