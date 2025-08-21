No vaccine, no entry: NSA sets strict sale rules

'Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate' — that’s the urgent message from the National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales & Border Ram Sale as the countdown begins to its flagship event next month.

Farmers are being warned not to delay bluetongue (BTV) vaccination if they want to enter sheep into the main sale at the Royal Welsh Showground on 22 September.

All stock must have been vaccinated at least 21 days before the event, leaving little time with the August Bank Holiday fast approaching.

The NSA says vaccination is key to protecting animal health and ensuring the smooth running of one of the UK’s most significant ram sales.

NSA Wales & Border Ram Sale executive director Jane Smith said the sale had attracted strong entries and that farmers could take confidence from Welsh government plans to remove pre-movement testing requirement.

“Consignors will be relieved that no pre-movement testing will be required from 22 September according to Welsh government stated intentions.

"We will be operating a ‘green market’ requiring all sheep to have been BTV vaccinated," she said.

Vendors will soon receive paperwork requiring details such as the name of the vendor, type of sheep entered, vaccine used, date of vaccination, and veterinary practice contact information.

Meanwhile, preparations are well advanced, with around 3,000 quality rams entered, according to the NSA.

Suffolk yearlings will make a return to the MV ring for the first time in several years, and the breed has been moved to Hall 2 alongside the Texels.