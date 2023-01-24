Nominations now open for prestigious dairy award

Nominations are being sought for what has become one of the dairy industry’s most prestigious awards, the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) has announced that the nominations are now open for the award, with the winner announced during Borderway UK Dairy Expo.

This year’s expo is on 10 and 11 March 2023, and this will be the 11th year that the John Dennison trophy has been presented to someone held in the highest esteem within the industry.

The award was established in memory of John Dennison, a highly respected Cumbrian farmer, after his death in 2012.

John was seen as a high achiever and exemplary role model within the dairy industry, who farmed at Scales Farm in Ulverston with the Denmire Holstein herd.

H&H says he was passionate about breeding and was a stellar ambassador to the younger generation.

The firm says the recipient must demonstrate the perfect combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity, and character as the awards’ namesake did during his farming career.

H&H's senior pedigree dairy auctioneer, Glyn Lucas said: “For ten years now, the John Dennison Lifetime Award, presented by the Dennison family, has recognised ten individuals who are held in such high regard within the industry.

"The judging panel are always full of admiration for the nominee’s personal achievements and support to the dairy sector and, although a challenging task.

"We look forward to choosing a worthy winner again this year.”

The 2022 winner was Harry Hodgson from Wormanby Farm, Burgh by Sands, Carlisle who was presented with the award at the Borderway UK Dairy Expo.

Well known and highly respected, Harry has been a keen Holstein breeder all his life, overseeing the expansion of the Wormanby Herd, one of the top herds in the UK.

Who are the previous winners?

Other previous winners of the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award over the last decade are as follows:

• 2021 David Yates, from Meikle Firthhead Farm, Castle Douglas

• 2020 Blaise Tomlinson, owner of the pedigree Sandyford herd in Loughborough

• 2019 Bill Nadin, from the Sterndale Holstein herd

• 2018 Jimmy Wilson, from the Tregibby Herd in Cardigan, Wales

• 2017 Mark Nutsford, from the Riverdane Herd

• 2016 Alister Laird, of Blyth Bridge

• 2015 Sam McCormick, owner of the Hilltara Herd

• 2014 John Gribbon, noted UK and international figure in the dairy industry

• 2013 Mike Miller, from Shanael Holsteins

The closing date for nominations is 10 February 2023.