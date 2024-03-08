Nominations now open for Royal Agricultural Society of England awards

Farmers can now submit nominations for this year's Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) awards, which seek to shine a light on thriving farming businesses.

There are six awards in total, which include the National Agricultural Award, the Excellence in Practical Farming Award and the prestigious Bledisloe Gold Medal for Landowners, which was first presented in 1958.

New for 2024, the RASE Natural Capital will recognise farmers striking the balance between sustainable agricultural practices, ecological enhancements and financial resilience.

David Grint, CEO at RASE, says the awards celebrate the people and organisations who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible while responding to the challenges faced by the industry.

Mr Grint said: “The agricultural industry is grappling with the challenge of producing sufficient quantities of nutritious food using practices that are sustainable, viable and profitable.

“Shining a light on those who are finding and implementing approaches that enable farming businesses to thrive enables others to hear about and consider options that could work for their farming businesses."

The Science and Technology Award, which was introduced in 2022, recognises a researcher whose work has contributed to the advancement of science underpinning UK agriculture.

Similarly, the Farm of the Future Award, established in 2023, seeks to celebrate those taking a pioneering approach to maintaining food production while responding to environmental challenges.

Representing the council, Dr Hosein Khajeh-Hosseiny, from Trinity AgTech, said: “Natural capital has been the least rewarded of all assets relative to its economic and social contributions.

“The new era of the Natural Capital Century will see a shift where farmers who embrace natural capital and food production are rewarded for their contribution to our sector and society.

“The new Natural Capital Award celebrates those who have broken through the paralysis and are exemplifying excellence in farming and sustainability."

The applications for all six of the RASE Awards will be open until 17 April.