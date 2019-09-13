Nominations open for best Scotch beef and lamb producer

The awards help champion the dedication and passion of cattle and sheep farmers in Scotland

Less than one month is left to nominate farmers for two industry awards looking to celebrate Scotch beef and lamb.

The AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year and Sheep Farm of the Year awards set out to find and reward farms which exemplify the best in beef cattle and sheep production.

It also highlights the stock management skills the industry is renowned for.

Last year's sheep recipients Neil and Debbie McGowan run Incheoch, near Alyth, in partnership with Neil’s mother Judy, father Finlay and sister Clare.







Incheoch is a 485ha upland farm where the McGowan’s run 1,100 Lleyn ewes on a low-cost sheep system in terms of capital and labour, along with a suckler cow herd.

“We love what we’re doing. We love working with sheep” said Neil McGowan. “What we’ve tried to do with our sheep enterprise is a little bit different and the AgriScot award is nice recognition for the team that’s helped us get there.”

These sentiments were echoed by 2018 AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year recipient Niall Jeffrey, who runs two spring calving herds over three farm units in partnership with his father Angus.

“To be nominated for the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year was such a great honour but to go on and win made me so proud of our whole team and what we’ve achieved,” explained Niall.

“It allows you to step back from the day-to-day running of your farm and think differently about your business. And for me personally, it’s allowed me to do more in the wider industry – and I’ve really enjoyed that.”

Both winners are featured within two new videos, showcasing what winning the awards has meant for them, and encouraging others to get involved.

As the deadline for submitting entries draws closer, the organisers of the awards are encouraging people across the industry to put up others they believe are doing a service for the industry.

Farmers can either apply themselves, or nominate, in confidence, other beef or sheep producers.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 14 October.