Nominations sought for 2020 women in dairy award

Managing director of award-winning Quickes Cheese, Mary Quicke MBE, was announced the 2019 Dairy Industry Woman of the Year

Nominations are being sought for women in the dairy industry who inspire others as the annual Women of the Year Award is launched.

The award celebrates the achievements of women in dairy and is run by Women in Dairy, a Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) initiative.

The group is designed to bring women working in the dairy industry together through regional discussion group meetings.

This is the fourth year the award has been running, with previous winners including Mary Quicke of Quicke Cheeses; dairy farmer and AHDB and NFU board representative Janette Prince and livestock consultant Dr Jude Capper.







The values of Women in Dairy must be highlighted in each nomination. This means candidates must be shown to connect with the dairy industry and the public, inspire people and share their experience and knowledge.

The winner will be announced at the annual Women in Dairy conference which this year is being held virtually on 30 September due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Women in Dairy patron Di Wastenage explained that nominees do not need to work on a dairy farm, but they must be involved in the industry.

“There are lots of inspiring women involved in our industry and they are fundamental to driving our sector forward. It is important to recognise and reward their success.

"This means as well as farmers we can receive nominations for vets, consultants, technicians and people working right across the dairy supply chain,” she said.

Last year’s winner Mary Quicke said it was an honour to win the award: “It was such an achievement for myself and the whole team and means a great deal to everyone involved.”

Nominations are open until 31 July. From all nominations, the judging panel will select finalists who will be contacted for a short interview with judges and a member of the steering committee.

The winner will be announced live online during the evening of the virtual Women in Dairy Conference on 30 September 2020. All finalists will be invited to attend the virtual conference.