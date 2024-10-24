Nominations sought for NFU Scotland's president and vice president roles

Nominations are being sought for NFU Scotland's president and vice president roles, with voting to take place at the union's AGM in February 2025.

Nominations for the position of president and its two vice presidential posts are now being accepted, with any member able to vote.

Current president Martin Kennedy, who farms in Highland Perthshire, will step down after being in the role for four years.

The presidential position is held for two years, and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two year terms.

Under the union's terms, those elected to the position of vice president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

Members of NFU Scotland’s council – a body made up from representatives of each of the union’s 73 branches - will select the successful candidates.

The election for these key appointments within Scottish agriculture will take place at the union’s AGM and council meeting, on 7 February 2025.

In the run up to the AGM, which is taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, NFU Scotland will be holding hustings across all regions in early 2025.

Those seeking to stand as president or vice president can contact NFU Scotland chief executive John Davidson on john.davidson@nfus.org.uk to obtain a form.