Norfolk council seeks new tenants on four farms

The Norfolk farm tenancies range from five to ten years

Four new tenancies within Norfolk's County Farms estate have been announced, with the council keen to see a focus on diversification and environmental enhancement.

Tenancies ranging from five to ten years are being offered as Norfolk County Council invites applications.

The farms are all located in the west of the county with soils varying from Grade 1 to Grade 2.

They are NCC Farm, Welney Estate; New Road Farm, Stow and Marshland Estate; Ingleborough Farm, West Walton Estate; and Bank Cottage Land, Terrington Estate.







The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Thursday 26 March 2020.

Although there are no restrictions on use, the council said it is keen to receive applications for Ingleborough Farm which seek to develop a care farm on this holding.

Apart from the bareland at Bank Cottage near Terrington St Clement, each farm also includes a range of farm buildings.

Cllr Greg Peck, of Norfolk County Council, said applications for tenancies are welcome from all backgrounds and each will be assessed on its own merits.

“One of last year’s successful applicants is just 18 years old, which demonstrates there are opportunities for people at all stages of their farming career - from a new entrant looking for their first farm to those ready to go to the next level,” he said.

“Offering these tenancies underlines the council’s support for sustaining and creating rural employment throughout Norfolk.”

Duncan Slade, County Farms Manager, said the council are keen to see applications which include proposals for diversification and environmental enhancement.

He said: “Farm tenancies don’t come up very often so we’re really pleased to be able to offer four again this year.

“We have quite a strict tenant specification so applicants should make sure they consider the selection criteria carefully.

“Applicants who show they are capable and the best able to take on the farm and make it work stand every chance of being successful.”

How do I apply?

Viewings are being held towards the end of February and attendance at the viewing day is compulsory for those wishing to apply.

Farm viewings are being held between 10am and 4pm on:

Tuesday 25 February - NCC Farm, Welney Estate

Wednesday 26 February - New Road Farm, Stow and Marshland Estate

Thursday 27 February - Ingleborough Farm, West Walton Estate

Friday 28 February - Bank Cottage Land, Terrington Estate

Further particulars for each farm, application details and information about the training course can be found online.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Thursday 26 March 2020.