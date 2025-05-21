Norfolk farmer Emily Norton appointed new chair of AHDB

Norfolk farmer Emily Norton has been appointed the new chair of AHDB following the departure of Nicholas Saphir, who steps down after five years in the role.

With over 25 years’ experience in the food and farming sector, Ms Norton takes up the post of chair of the levy organisation from 1 June 2025.

AHDB supports producers of beef, lamb and pork in England, dairy in Britain, and cereals and oilseeds across the UK.

Ms Norton is a partner in an 80-hectare arable farm in Norfolk and is the founder of Farm Foresight Ltd, a strategic advisory firm serving the rural economy.

Commenting on her three-year appointment, she said she was "proud" to take on the role of chair "at such a pivotal time for British agriculture".

"My professional focus has always been on strengthening the resilience, sustainability, and prosperity of the UK’s food and farming sectors.

"I look forward to working with stakeholders across the industry to deliver on that mission as part of AHDB.”

Her appointment was made by Defra Ministers with the approval of their counterparts in the devolved administrations.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner welcomed the news: “Emily Norton’s leadership and extensive experience in a diverse range of sectors will bring fresh perspective and strategic insight to the AHDB.

"I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to champion our world-class farmers and food producers – driving rural economic growth and strengthening food security.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Nicholas Saphir for his dedication, drive and expertise throughout his tenure.”

Reflecting on his time at the helm, Mr Saphir said: “Together we have delivered a significant change in the way in which AHDB serves our levy payers.

"I leave AHDB, the Board and team well positioned to play their part in providing ‘the key that unlocks the future of British agriculture’."

Ms Norton previously served as head of rural research at Savills UK and chaired the Oxford Farming Conference in 2023.

Her current board roles include positions with the Soil Association Exchange, the Environmental Markets Board, and the Duchy of Lancaster.

She also sits on the national policy committee of the Country Land and Business Association and is a trustee of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.