North Wales agri college receives £10m fund to transform operations

New agricultural education resources and commercial buildings will be made possible at a North Wales land-based college thanks to a £10m redevelopment fund.

Backed by the Welsh government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, Coleg Cambria is transforming its land-based campus at Llysfasi, near Ruthin, Denbighshire.

The college says it aims to become a hub of agricultural sustainability, using the fund to build a new state-of-the art complex to guide and educate the farming sector toward innovative agricultural practices.

Coleg Cambria says it will also use the £10m to better support independent businesses, while using meat and produce grown on-site to drive economic operations.

Professor Tim Wheeler, chair of governors at the college, said their vision would help advance the landscape of agriculture in the north east Wales region.

“The college is making a major investment in its Llysfasi campus to ensure the education and training in agriculture it offers reflects a forward-looking perspective as the industry,” he said.

“Students will receive a first-rate experience that will prepare them for a range of careers in the land-based economy, and that in turn will create a centre of excellence to support local farming.”

The college has received up to £6m from the Welsh government, with Coleg Cambria contributing more than £3m from its reserves to carry the initiative forward.

The overall investment of around £10m aims to ensure the long-term, sustainable future of the campus, the college says.

One proposal includes bilingual information events and advice sessions to mentor local farmers looking to diversify and develop their own commercial processes.

Elin Roberts, head of the Llysfasi site, said there would be further promotion of the Welsh language, with a focus on marrying academic, agricultural and social opportunities for learners.

“We are in the heart of the Vale of Clwyd but Cambria’s impact travels far further than that,” Ms Roberts said.

“This development is a game changer not only for farming but for land-based education, creating opportunities for students but also supporting the sector.

“We are delighted to see work is underway and are laying the foundations for future generations of our learners.”