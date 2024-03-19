North Wales farm in Snowdonia on the market for nearly £1m

A small farm set in the Conwy Valley within the Snowdonia National Park has been brought to the market for nearly £1 million.

Hendre Wen has a Grade II listed stone-built farmhouse, a range of traditional agricultural buildings and 22 acres of productive farmland.

The farm – which is approximately two miles from Llanrwst – has a number of stone outbuildings which are currently being used for general storage.

These buildings offer potential for conversion subject to securing the requisite planning permissions, according to estate agency Carter Jonas.

There are also two modern agricultural buildings suitable for fodder housing.

The farmland is split into parcels which are all accessible from the farmstead, comprising grassland suitable for silage cropping and livestock grazing year-round.

The property has a garden to the rear from which there are clear views across the valley with a further vegetable garden and a small paddock.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

The boundaries are a mixture of hedgerows and livestock fencing with the holding being fully stockproof.

Hendre Wen benefits from mains water to the fields with a number of water troughs.

Many traditional features have been retained throughout the three-bedroom house, with Carter Jonas saying that potential buyers are expected to modernise the internals.

Carter Jonas partner, Hugh O’Donnell, who is handling the sale, said: “Situated within the beautiful Conwy Valley, the farm enjoys stunning views of the surrounding countryside and hills.

“The close proximity to the lovely market town of Llanrwst is a bonus, with the popular tourist village of Betwsy Coed being three miles away.”