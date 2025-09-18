North Wales farmer-vet wins national dairy honour

A North Wales vet who swaps the surgery for dung beetle safaris has been crowned Dairy Industry Woman of the Year 2025.

Claire Whittle, a veterinary surgeon and farmer, received the award at the Women in Dairy Conference in Kenilworth on 17 September, beating strong competition from fellow finalists Jane Barnes of Leicestershire and Derbyshire’s Judy Dilks.

She becomes the ninth recipient of the honour, which is sponsored by HSBC and celebrates women who embody the values of connect, share, and inspire.

Whittle combines her work as a practising vet with consultancy for farming businesses, bringing a decade of clinical experience alongside a passion for environmental stewardship.

She is recognised nationwide for engaging farmers through social media, webinars, and even dung beetle safaris — showing how simple changes can improve animal health, biodiversity, milk yields, and the industry’s green credentials.

Her approach encourages farmers to think beyond production targets and towards a more resilient, climate-smart future for dairy.

Andy Hipwell of HSBC, one of this year’s judges, said her dedication to the sector was clear. “Claire’s passion for farming and the dairy sector clearly came across.

"She articulates how she uses her veterinary training and farming knowledge to promote a more climate-resilient approach to milk production, benefiting animal health, biodiversity, and the image of the dairy industry.”

Becca Cavill, from national sponsor Boehringer Ingelheim, highlighted the strength of all the nominees, describing each finalist as a true ambassador for dairy.

She said Whittle stood out for her innovative methods and her commitment to building a more sustainable future for the sector.

Now in its ninth year, the Women in Dairy Award continues to shine a spotlight on the contribution of women across the industry.

This year’s conference featured a programme of talks and sessions aimed at inspiring and connecting those working in dairy.