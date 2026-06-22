North West farmers told to 'look up' after 22 power line strikes

Farmers are being warned to “look out and look up” after agricultural machinery struck overhead power lines 22 times in the North West over the past year.

New figures from SP Electricity North West show farm machinery and agricultural vehicles came into contact with overhead electrical equipment on 22 occasions in the last 12 months.

Half of the incidents took place in Lancashire, while the remaining 50 percent were recorded across Cumbria.

The power network operator said the figures remained a serious safety concern, despite a slight reduction compared with the previous year.

Contact with live electricity infrastructure can cause serious injury or death, particularly when tractors, machinery or attachments collide with overhead cables.

Paul Killilea, asset and investment director at SP Electricity North West, said such incidents were preventable.

“Contact with overhead lines and electrical assets is preventable, and I again urge all farmers, farm workers and contractors to look out and look up,” he said.

He said it was still alarming to see agricultural equipment coming into contact with live overhead power lines.

“These situations can have devastating consequences and as a business we urge all those involved in the sector to stay vigilant,” Mr Killilea said.

Anyone whose machinery contacts an overhead line is being told to stay in the cab, call 105, or 999 in an emergency, and warn others to stay clear.

If it is safe to do so, operators should try to drive clear of the line.

They should not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time, as the machinery may be live.

If leaving the cab is unavoidable, operators should jump well clear without touching the vehicle and the ground at the same time, then move away using leaping strides.

They should not return to the vehicle until it has been made safe.

SP Electricity North West said farmers, farm workers and contractors should assess their surroundings before starting work, especially when operating on unfamiliar land.

Mr Killilea said people should ask about hazards before work begins so they are aware of risks on site.

“When working on a farm, take a few minutes to assess your surroundings, and if you’re working on unfamiliar land make sure you ask about any hazards, so you’re aware before you start work. It could save your life,” he said.

Farmers and contractors are being urged to identify overhead lines before starting work, brief staff and contractors on site hazards, and take extra care when using high machinery or moving equipment around fields, yards or unfamiliar sites.