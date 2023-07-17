North Yorkshire barn blaze kills 32,000 chickens

Around 32,000 chickens have been killed in a fire at a poultry barn in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to the farm, located in Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge, on Saturday (15 July).

The blaze ripped through a 250ft shed at around 3.30pm that day.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that 32,000 chickens had died.

The fire was brought under control by crews the following day, on Sunday.

Station manager Tony Walker said: "No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

Crews from Knarsborough Ripon & Boroughbridge are currently dealing with a fire at a commercial premises near Upper Dunsforth. — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) July 15, 2023

"Significant damage to the building. Fire Investigation underway."

The cost of farm fires surged past £95 million last year, with arson attacks a growing cause for concern, according to NFU Mutual figures.

How can I reduce the risk of fire?

The rural insurer has offered farmers and landowners tips on how to lower the risk of fires:

Fire prevention:

• Get electrical systems and equipment regularly inspected by a competent electrician

• Don’t overload electrical systems – and avoid using multigang connectors

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that they are inspected regularly to ensure they are in the right location and condition

• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Use CCTV cameras on straw stacks and farm buildings, along with warning signs to deter arsonists

• Store hay and straw away from equipment that could give off heat (e.g. hot vehicle engines, overhead lights) and at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Pre-plan hot works such as welding in clear areas

• Ensure you have safe, designated smoking areas

• Ensure you can direct emergency services to the exact location of fires e.g. download the what3words app which pinpoints specific 3m x 3m locations

• Ask your local Fire and Rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Make sure everyone evacuates the immediate area and remains in a safe location

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire

• Prepare to evacuate livestock but only if safe to do so should the fire spread