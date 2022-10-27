North Yorkshire farm with development potential comes to market

A North Yorkshire mixed farm comprising nearly 100 acres of productive land and planning consent for three individual dwellings has come to market.

Formerly a dairy farm, Old Park House Farm is a small mixed farm with development potential, close to the market town of Bedale.

Planning and listed building consent has been given, offering the opportunity to convert the range of modern and traditional stone buildings into three dwellings.

The Grade 3 arable land and productive pastures extend to about 99 acres and includes an amenity woodland and beck meandering through the farm.

The farm buildings are centred around a former range of traditional stone buildings with a granary, byres and open courts.

Many of the buildings have more modern additions to extend accommodation for dairy cows and are now used for general livestock housing and handling along with storage.

There is a large area of concrete yard and hardstanding for vehicles and baled silage with livestock handling and loading facilities.

(Photo: GSC Grays)

John Coleman, of GSC Grays specialist farms agency, said the farm should appeal to both farmers and non-farmers.

"[It] offers considerable scope for development with existing planning permission in place for three dwellings," he added.

"The farm has a long approach road that is very private with no public bridleways and footpaths, a very rare scenario in such a popular residential and agricultural area.”

The farm is on the market for offers over £1,650,000.