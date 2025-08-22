Northern Ireland dairy workers win pay rise after strike threat

A dispute at four Dale Farm sites across Northern Ireland has been resolved after workers at the dairy firm voted decisively to accept a significantly improved pay offer.

Drivers and engineers at the Cookstown, Ballymena, Omagh and Enniskillen sites will receive a 4.75% pay increase, following management’s revised proposal.

The new deal was tabled after workers announced escalating strike action, which was due to begin with a three-day walkout on 20 September and progress to all-out strike action in the fourth week.

The deal marks a considerable improvement on management’s initial 3% offer. Under the agreement, drivers will also benefit from an enhanced bulk tank allowance, while engineers will receive an additional maintenance payment – both worth an extra 1.75%.

Dale Farm, Northern Ireland’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, supplies milk and dairy products across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham hailed the outcome, saying: “Dale Farm workers have scored a clear win on pay.

"This result demonstrates the importance of having strong unions in the workplace to deliver on workers’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite, which represents around 100 workers at the four sites, confirmed that the ballot brings the current industrial dispute to an end.

Regional officer Simon Hall said: “Unite members have voted to accept a significantly improved pay offer. This goes some way towards improving the rate of pay of a skilled workforce.

"We will continue to build union strength with the aim of ensuring Dale Farm’s success is properly shared with its employees.”