Northern Ireland farmers set for expanded Farming with Nature support

A major expansion of Northern Ireland’s Farming with Nature programme will open to farmers next month under plans unveiled by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir at the Balmoral Show.

The next phase of the scheme, subject to final approvals, will offer farmers a wider range of environmental support measures alongside increased funding opportunities for nature-friendly farming practices.

The expansion forms part of DAERA’s wider Sustainable Agriculture Programme, which aims to support food production while improving biodiversity, water quality and climate resilience across Northern Ireland.

Farmers will be able to access support for measures including herbal leys, arable field margins and the ongoing management of habitats created under the first year of the programme.

The actions are designed to improve habitat quality across farmland while strengthening environmental resilience and supporting wildlife recovery.

Minister Muir described Farming with Nature as “a key priority” within DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

He said the next phase would provide farmers with “an expanded range of environmental actions with increased support available”.

The announcement was made during the Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event, where environmental policy and future farm support remain major issues for the sector.

The expansion comes as governments across the UK continue shifting agricultural support towards environmental delivery following post-Brexit reforms.

Further phases planned for 2026 will include landscape-scale environmental projects involving farmers and other stakeholders working together across wider rural areas.

DAERA also plans to introduce support focused on priority habitats and designated sites, initially targeting farms whose Environmental Farming Scheme Higher agreements have ended.

Mr Muir said the programme had been developed through close collaboration with farming, environmental and rural organisations across Northern Ireland.

He thanked members of the Farming with Nature stakeholder forum, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association and Northern Ireland Environment Link, for helping shape the programme.

Mr Muir said their input had helped ensure the scheme remained practical for farmers while delivering “real benefits for nature and the wider public”.

The Farming with Nature package was first introduced in 2025 as part of efforts to encourage more sustainable and nature-friendly farming practices across Northern Ireland.

Environmental and farming organisations welcomed the latest expansion of the programme.

Peter McEvoy, chair of Northern Ireland Environment Link’s Sustainable Agriculture Policy Working Group, said the scheme recognised the importance of rewarding farmers for protecting ecosystems.

He said: “We look forward to seeing the Farming with Nature scheme scaled up rapidly to cover priority habitats and landscapes across Northern Ireland.”

James Lowe, chair of NIAPA, said the organisation strongly supported the expanded environmental actions planned for 2026.

He added the programme would help address environmental pressures while supporting “profitable farming systems”.

Further details on the opening of Year 2 of the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The expansion marks the latest step in Northern Ireland’s transition towards farm support schemes increasingly focused on environmental delivery alongside sustainable food production.