Northern Ireland farmers win rare cross-party backing over cost crisis

Farm leaders in Northern Ireland have secured rare cross-party backing for urgent action on soaring fuel and fertiliser costs, warning of serious risks to food production.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said all six of Northern Ireland’s main political party leaders have signed a joint letter to the Prime Minister, describing it as “unprecedented cross-party support”.

The move highlights growing concern across the agri-food sector, with farm businesses facing mounting financial strain from rising input bills.

Farmers are dealing with sharp increases in fuel, fertiliser and energy prices, driven by global instability, with warnings that these pressures cannot be sustained.

Industry data also highlights the scale of the pressure. According to Andersons, agricultural input inflation — often referred to as “agflation” — has risen sharply in recent months, reaching 7.6% annually in March 2026.

This is well above general inflation at 3.0% and food inflation at 3.2%, while farm output prices have fallen by 6.5% year-on-year.

The result is what analysts describe as a “cost of farming” squeeze, with producers caught between rising expenses and weakening returns.

Andersons said input inflation is now increasing at its fastest rate since early 2022, driven in part by disruption linked to the Iran conflict, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

The UFU has outlined a series of measures it wants the UK government to introduce, including direct financial support to offset rising input costs, extended energy relief schemes and greater transparency in fuel and fertiliser pricing.

It has also called for safeguards to ensure supply continuity and for agriculture to be prioritised in any future fuel rationing scenario.

The warning raises concerns over potential impacts on food supply, farm viability and consumer prices if support is not delivered.

UFU president William Irvine said the level of political backing underlines the urgency of the situation. “This level of cross-party support sends a very clear message… that the pressure facing farm businesses is very real, immediate and should not be ignored,” he said.

He warned that rising costs are already affecting decisions on farms. “These are not costs that can be absorbed indefinitely,” he said.

Mr Irvine said the union had proposed practical measures that could be introduced quickly. “We have set out practical, targeted and time limited measures that should be implemented now,” he said, adding that the situation “has so far gone unanswered”.

The UFU has been engaging with ministers and industry figures at Westminster to highlight the scale of the challenge facing Northern Ireland’s agri-sector.

He also warned the UK risks falling behind competitors in Europe. “Other European countries have already acted to support their agricultural sectors,” he said.

“In contrast, there has been no agriculture-sector specific response from the UK government, and that risks placing our producers at an even further competitive disadvantage.”

Mr Irvine said time is running out for action. “With limited parliamentary time remaining… there is a time to deliver meaningful support, and that time is now,” he said.

The UFU said failure to act could have lasting consequences for food production, prices and the long-term resilience of the sector.