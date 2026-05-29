Northern Ireland firearms fee hike dropped after rural backlash

Plans to raise Northern Ireland firearm certificate fees by more than 150% have been dropped after strong opposition from rural campaigners.

The Department of Justice had proposed increasing the cost of a standard five-year firearm certificate from £98 to £250.

The rise formed part of a wider move towards what the department described as “full cost recovery” for the firearms licensing system.

Other associated fees were also expected to increase significantly under the proposals.

Countryside Alliance Ireland, which led opposition to the fee hike, welcomed the decision to drop the plans.

The group had warned that the increase would place extra pressure on responsible certificate holders, including farmers, gamekeepers and sporting shooters.

Many rural users rely on firearms for pest control, livestock protection, conservation work, land management and sporting activity.

Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, said lawful firearms ownership was “an essential part of life in many rural communities”.

He said the proposed increases risked placing “an unfair additional burden” on responsible certificate holders.

Mr McCartney added that firearms users already operate within “one of the most tightly regulated systems in the UK”.

“We are pleased the Justice Minister has listened to our concerns on this occasion,” he said.

“Bad proposals that harm our countryside must always be challenged robustly.”

The campaign group said the decision came against a backdrop of long-running frustration with the firearms licensing process.

Farmers, gamekeepers, sporting shooters and others have reported delays, inconsistent communication and lengthy waits for renewals and variations.

Countryside Alliance Ireland said these issues had caused unnecessary stress and uncertainty for applicants.

Users had been promised a more efficient service through modernisation and digital systems.

However, the group said many certificate holders felt those improvements had yet to be delivered in any meaningful way.

Countryside Alliance Ireland said it would continue to press for a licensing system that is faster, more consistent and better suited to the needs of rural users.