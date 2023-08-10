Northern Irish farm payments scheduled for September

The Northern Irish government says it aims to pay Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements in the first week of September 2023.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) is working to release BPS payments to farmers across Northern Ireland in a matter of weeks.

Responding, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it welcomed the news, as cash flow was 'extremely tight'.

Farmers have faced significant financial pressure this summer with the added complexity of the weather and the wettest July on record.

The UFU said this made BPS payments "more important than ever".

The union's president David Brown said: "This news will be well received by our members and will provide a much-needed lift, mentally and financially.

“Now we urge DAERA to do all they can to ensure that the majority of farm businesses get paid during the first week of September as planned.

"The BPS will be critical in helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce high-quality food for consumers.”

Elsewhere in the UK, farmers in England saw BPS advance payments - 50% of the total amount - issued on 1 August.

The remaining balance is expected to roll out from December, the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) recently confirmed.