Northern Irish farm workers set to see minimum wage increases

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed rises to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for all grades, which would take into effect from 1 April 2025.

For Grade 1 farm workers - those with less than 40 weeks cumulative employment - the rates would be £8 per hour for workers under 18, £10 per hour for 18-20-year-olds, and £12.21 per hour for those over 21.

Grade 2 workers would earn £12.50 per hour, Grade 3 lead workers £12.73 per hour, and Grade 4 craft workers would see a rise to £12.98 per hour.

Finally, Supervisory Grade workers (Grade 5) could see £13.37 per hour, while Farm Management Grade workers (Grade 6) would receive £13.90 per hour.

The accommodation offset would also see an increase to £54.71 per week, the Board proposed, which will meet again on 7 March to consider any objections.

The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.