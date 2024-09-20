Northern Irish farmers urged to opt in to new beef carbon scheme

Northern Irish beef producers are being urged to opt into the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) scheme, as a large number of farmers are still to do so.

The scheme, which is part of the broader Beef Sustainability package, seeks to improve productivity and reduce emissions from older non-breeding animals.

Currently, a third of beef farm businesses who are eligible for the scheme have not opted in and the deadline to do so is 31 December 2024.

The payment rate for the scheme has been set at £75 per eligible animal slaughtered until 31 December 2027.

The scheme, which opened on 1 January 2024, works on scheme years, with one payment per scheme year. Each year will run from 1 January to 31 December.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is encouraging beef farmers to make sure they do so by the deadline.

"To receive BCR payments, a business must opt-in to the scheme online," the union explained.

"To be able to opt in, you will be asked to sign in using your GOV.UK Government Gateway or Northern Ireland Identity Assurance (NIDA) details.

"You only need to opt-in once from 2024. Once you have opted in, you will receive a message through DAERA messaging service confirming this."