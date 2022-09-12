Northern Irish man dies after falling through farm roof

A man has died following a tragic on-farm accident in County Down, according to a report by local media.

The man, named locally as Lee Gilliland, was killed after falling through a roof, news website AmarghI says.

Mr Gilliland, who was in his 50s, was working on the Dromore-based farm on Saturday 10 September, when the tragedy happened.

An air ambulance lifted him to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The latest figures by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show there were 25 deaths in agriculture in the past year compared to 41 the previous year.

In Northern Ireland, the farming industry accounted for 6 of the 18 (33%) reported workplace fatalities in 2021/2022.

Sue Thompson, of the HSE, said there were farming families "left devasted every year when their loved ones are badly injured or killed while doing their jobs".

"We are starting to see safety improvements in some areas, but the pace of change is slow, and the rates of workplace injury and ill health in agriculture remain the highest of any major sector.

“Everyone in agriculture has a role to play in making the changes we all want to see. Together, we can make farming safer.”