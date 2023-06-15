Northumberland farm amid 'striking scenery' launches onto market

A farm located in the Northumberland National Park has launched onto the market, extending to over 360 acres amid "some of the most striking scenery in England."

Birdhope Farm includes a traditional farmhouse, woodland, permanent pasture, upland grazing, wildlife habitats and fishing on the River Rede.

The property extends to about 364 acres (147 hectares) and is situated in Redesdale, in the heart of the Northumberland National Park.

The purchaser will be able to continue the well-established livestock enterprise and there may be potential to develop a further rural or tourism business.

There is also scope for further tree planting or other natural capital projects.

Alistair Cochrane, of property agency Galbraith which is handling the sale, said Birdhope Farm is located "amidst some of the most striking scenery in England".

“The landholding is a fascinating mix of flower-rich meadow land, permanent pasture, native woodland and fell grazing," he said.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"The fishing rights on the River Rede further add to the amenity value of the property. Given its glorious location and versatility, we expect a great deal of interest.”

There are various areas of woodland, including an area of designated ancient and semi-natural woodland, an area of blanket bog and a Romano-British settlement, designated as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Birdhope Farm also offers substantial wildlife and ecological interest, including a number of rare lichens.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Elsewhere, it includes around 19 acres of mowable land adjacent to the River Rede, as well as about 26 acres of enclosed, permanent pasture.

Further to the south west, as the land rises, the fell grazing extends to about 302 acres.

There are approximately 13 acres of woodland on the farm, as well as further areas of grazed woodland.

Birdhope also includes single bank fishing rights on 1,500 metres of the River Rede, which forms the northern boundary of the property.

The farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1.2 million.