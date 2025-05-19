Northumberland farm hits market after four decades in family

A historic Northumberland farm combining rich Georgian heritage with high-performing farmland has hit the market for the first time in over 40 years.

West Ord Farm, a 461-acre working arable and grassland estate, is now available for offers over £6.7 million as a whole or in two separate lots.

The Lang family, who have farmed West Ord since 1983, said the time had come to hand over the reins.

The property includes a Grade II* listed Georgian manor house, built in the early 1700s by Sir William Blackett, 2nd Baronet of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, for his mistress, Margaret Orde.

(Photo: FBR Seed)

“We’ve been here for more than 40 years and it’s been a wonderful place to live and work, the farm really is our pride and joy,” the Lang family said.

“The land’s been good to us, and we’ve always tried to look after it in return. It has been the perfect place to raise our family, with endless memories of looking after livestock, horse riding, summer evenings on the tennis court and days of fishing on the River Tweed.

"We’ve reached a point where it feels right to start a new chapter, and we hope whoever takes it on sees the same potential and value in it that we always have.”

(Photo: FBR Seed)

The estate includes a range of modernised assets: five holiday cottages, two converted fishing shiels on the river, and a residential development plot with full planning permission for a four-bedroom home at Low House.

Over the years, the family have undertaken extensive renovations, upgrading the main house and cottages and enhancing the estate’s infrastructure.

(Photo: FBR Seed)

The farmland is rated Grade 2, with consistently strong yields, and the layout allows for flexibility between arable and mixed farming systems.

Sarah Mason, director at rural specialists FBR Seed, said: “There are few farms that offer this combination of quality, location and legacy.

"West Ord is not just a productive working farm, it’s a home, a diversified business, and a place with real depth of character.

"It represents both a sound investment opportunity and a chance to acquire a piece of Northumberland country heritage with proven commercial credentials.”