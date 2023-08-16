Northumberland livestock farm with significant natural capital comes to market

A livestock farm in Northumberland with nearly 1,800 acres and significant natural capital, commercial woodland and sporting assets, has come to market.

Lying in the Tyne Valley, Crow Hall Farm includes the natural capital resource of Muckle Moss, one of only nine National Nature Reserves in the North-East and borders the Northumberland National Park.

For the past eight years, the farm has been managed by Victoria Furlong, the 2017 Countryfile Young Farmer of the Year winner, who has been responsible for a significant modernisation programme.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays, said: "Some of this work was in identifying the need to improve cattle handling facilities.

"But it also includes systematic improvement of the pasture, a significant amount of woodland management and repair and replacement of boundary walls and fences.”

The whole farm is in a Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme with grant assistance for walling and tree planting.

There are 32 commercial and amenity woodland plantations on the farm planted to provide shelter and cover for game extending in total to around 170 acres (69 ha) and are subject to a Woodland Management Plan.

The 1,070 acres of high ground is Grade 5, with large areas of moss, rough and hill grazing but also some rotational grass and woodlands.

The low ground is Grade 3 and 4 and mainly down to grass, with some woodland and accounts for just over 700 acres.

There is an extensive range of good quality modern livestock buildings and handling facilities for both cattle and sheep, with a large main yard, silage clamps and slurry lagoon.

Muckle Moss, like Lindisfarne and the Farne Islands, supports important Northumberland bird life and preserves a unique landscape which includes a floating peat bog and rare sphagnum mosses created by glacial retreat.

There are also two actively managed peat bogs and all of the High Ground lies within a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the frontier of the Roman empire along Hadrian’s Wall.

Crow Hall Farm is on the market as a whole or in two lots through GSC Grays. The guide price £7,500,000 (as a whole) or Lot one £4,750,00 and Lot two £2,750,000.