Northumberland mixed farm on market with £6.7m price tag

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Northumberland extending to over 560 acres has launched to the market with a price tag of over £6.7 million.

Branton East Side Farm, which includes a five bedroom farm house and a terrace of cottages in the Breamish valley, is now for sale as a whole or in three lots.

John Coleman, head of farm sales at GSC Grays, says the property is an "exceptional commercial farm in a most attractive location".

In total, the farm covers around 565 acres (228 ha) with 350 acres arable, 175 acres pasture and 33 acres of woodland.

The farm is currently entered into a Higher Level Countryside Stewardship Scheme, which is due to run until 2028.

The farm buildings include housing for 500 head of cattle, two covered silage clamps holding 1,800 tonnes, grain drying and on-floor storage facilities for up to 700 tonnes, lambing sheds for 1,000 breeding ewes and range of machinery and general storage facilities.

John Coleman said: “This is an exceptional commercial farm in a most attractive location and is already attracting strong interest from buyers across the UK.”

The farm, which also features two small turn out paddocks supporting stables with four large loose boxes and feed store, is being offered for sale due to retirement having been in the family for the last two generations.

Branton East Side Farm includes a five bedroom farm house

A grant application has also been made to assist with covering the manure store and providing a concrete apron.

There are several woodland plantations on the farm planted to provide shelter and cover for game.

Planning consent was recently granted to create a static caravan park, but the application was subsequently withdrawn due to a change in circumstances.

Branton East Side Farm is on the market for £6,750,000 as a whole or in three lots.